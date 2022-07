Following a very successful virtual event last year, the 2022 Tipperary Business awards will see the much-anticipated event back with a bang in the format of a live, in person, black tie awards extravaganza at Hotel Minella, in Clonmel on Friday, October 7.

Michelle Aylward, CEO, County Tipp Chamber of Commerce

Fergal Buttimer, MD & Owner, Buttimer Engineering in Cahir & Sarah Fogarty, Community Power in Nenagh all joined Fran in studio.