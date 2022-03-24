A Tipperary 9-year-old’s fundraiser in honour of ‘amazing’ mum lost to cancer Tipp FM Radio

Jack Joyce from Cahir has embarked on a challenge to walk 9,000 steps each day in March to raise funds for cancer research in honor of his late mum Audrey.

Jack took on the Irish Cancer Society’s steps challenge, which sees people doing 9,000 steps each day in the month of Daffodil Day on March 25th to commemorate the 9,000 lives lost to cancer each year, with the support of his dad Dermot.

The Joyces lost their beloved wife and mother Audrey to breast cancer in June of last year, and Jack saw the challenge as the perfect way to take part and take back from cancer as the charity is asking people to do for its Daffodil Day fundraiser this year.





Fran was joined in studio by Jack and his father Dermot this morning to share their story.