Tipperary Women in Business will celebrate the achievements of Tipperary women in business, promote equality, and inspire future female leaders to pursue their goals regardless of gender.

The feature began with a panel discussion on the challenges and successes experienced by women in business.

We were delighted to be joined by Cliona Maher – Artistic Director at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, Michelle Aylward – CEO Tipperary Chamber and Laura Jones Marketing Manager at The Talbot Clonmel….