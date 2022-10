The Tipp Today team landed on the first stop of their Tipperary Village Tour and were live this morning from Russell’s shop in the heart of Ballyporeen. It lies in the Galtee-Vee Valley with the Galtee Mountains to the north and the Knockmealdowns to the south.

Fran and the team some locals, find out more about the history and heart of village life and it’s the first in our series of village tours which they’re are undertaking over the next few months.