Tipp Today Podcast 06/06/23

It is understood that an application has been lodged seeking to provide accommodation in the former Sacred Heart Convent in Roscrea for up to 400 Ukrainian people.

We take a tour of C-Saw house in Clonmel, the drop in center for people with mental health issues, during one of their weekly coffee mornings

