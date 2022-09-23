Tipp Today pays tribute to former Tipp FM broadcaster Denis O’Sullivan 23/09/22

The sad news reached us yesterday of the sad passing of our dear friend and colleague Denis O’Sullivan. Dennis, as many of you will know was a talented and popular broadcaster where he presented a hugely popular Sunday music program, Solid Gold Sunday, and the arts show every Tuesday here on Tipp FM. Indeed, he presented this show many times over the years. His radio career began at CBC in Clonmel and he was station manager at Suirland Radio.

His passing has led to a wave of tributes across the world of radio and the arts, of which he was a patron.

Colleagues and friends paid tribute and shared their fond memories of Denis on Tipp Today this morning.





Rest in Peace Denis.