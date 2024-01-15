Tipp Today Full Show150124

On Monday’s Tipp Today Fran spoke about the ongoing situation with Roscrea. Derek Russell, Brendán O’Conchur and Cllr Shane Lee gave the latest on the escalating situation.

TD Mattie McGrath was also in studio to give his views on it.

Thomas Conway was in studio for the global news.

James spoke to us about the Roscrea situation, We had our Women in business Panel with Micheele, Luara and Cliona and Domhnall Doyle spoke to us live from the scene at Racket Hall in Roscrea as locals prepared for the arriavl of International Protection Applicants.