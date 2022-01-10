On today’s Tipp Today we got caller reacton to Pope Francis’ comments on pets and children, creches and PCR, advice on New Years Diets and eating regime, how to keep yourself entertained while isolated.
Fran also asks should you encourage your children to be online influencers and the possibility of mandatory vaccinations.
Tipp Today – Full Show – Jan 10th 22′
On today’s Tipp Today we got caller reacton to Pope Francis’ comments on pets and children, creches and PCR, advice on New Years Diets and eating regime, how to keep yourself entertained while isolated.