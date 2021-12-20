Tipp Today – Full Show – Dec 20th 21′

On Monday’s Tipp Today, newly elected Councillor Peggy Ryan, a listener talking about the lack of disabled spaces in Thurles and across the County, protecting the vulnerable against Omicron, our chat with Dr Robert O’Connor, Cllr Tony Black on falling estate walls, parking in Nenagh this Christmas, a chat with Andrew and Emma on the best Christmas movies, Ireland’s fittest family finalists from Tipp! The McIntyres talk to us following the nail biting final and Author Sylvia Greene joined us in studio to talk about her new book, Finding the Homeplace.