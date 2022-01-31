Tipp Today – Full Show 3101

On this morning’s Tipp Today, Alison was joined by another parent who gave her experience of dealing with CAMH’s, including a psychologist who cried with her daughter and another who made light of self harming. We also spoke to Cllr Seamie Morris about the growing trolley probelms at UHL, a caller Helen spoke to us about her views on school children wearing masks. We also spoke to Nutrionist Laurann O’Reilly about whether Operation Transformation is a healthy role model for weight loss, we spoke to Majella Kennedy about how to retrain your brain to be more positive! We also spoke to Laura Moloney from Laurel Beauty salon about post Covid make up trends. We spoke to the Money Doctor John Lowe about pensions, our vet Mairead Leahy spoke to us about the importance of trianing your pets, Niall Kitson from Tech Central about the Neil Young / Spotify row and our Travel expert fergal took us to beautiful Sicily!