Tipp Today Full Show 290622

Wednesday’s Tipp Today came live from the Hearn’s Hotel in Clonmel!

We heard from the people of Clonmel on what they think are some of the town’s strongest points, Councillors Richie Molloy, Siobhan Ambrose and JOhn Fitzgerald were live in studio to discuss the various issues affecting people in the town.

Ina Doyle and Ann Curtain from Clonmel Soup Kitchen on the strugges they face as the numbers seeking help increase.

Carol Creighton from the County Council told Fran about the exciting plans for the future and told us about the festivals taking place in Clonmel this summer.

Legendary hurler and Counsellor John Leahy spoke about Gouge gate aswell as gym addiction!

Fran spoke to Clonmel Mayor Michael Murphy as the curtain comes down on his tenure, former TD and activist Seamus Healy was also on hand for a chat.

Our Dear Phil slot this week was live in Hearns hotel, while Fergal O’Keefe gave us the history of the Kearns, and Ruairi De Leastar and Kealan Kenny were on hand for some music!