Tipp Today Full Show 281122

Fran kicked off Monday’s show with discussion on friday Council budget meeting which threw up some surprises, TD Gino Kenny and Releaf’s Mark Jenkins on calls for legislation to legalise cannibas, Michael Cleary from JKC Toymaster on trends for the year.

Archaeologist Neil Jackman and Tom Wood on plans to build a hotel beside the Rock of Cashel, Ray spoke about his journey with weight loss, Chloe gave a positive update on her claim for disability allowance,

Nurse Eileen Lim Joon and patient Paddy on living with a stoma and Tommy Fleming sat down with Fran ahead of his nationwide tour!