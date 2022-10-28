Tipp Today Full Show 281022

On Fridays Tipp Today, Fran began with the usual take on the week’s events from Johnny Luby, Father Iggy O’Donovan on comments that children should dress more saintly for Halloween, Nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly on new guidelines for the treatment of obesity.

Real Life witch Yvonne Lawton on the true meaning of being a witch, Andrew Looby gave us his favourite Halloween movies.

And our friday Panel of Liam Browne, Phil Prendergast and Senator Garret Ahearn spoke about Irish neutrality and if we are doing enough for refugees.