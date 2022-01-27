Tipp Today – Full Show – 2701

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke about yesterdays Reclaim the streets march in Tipp town, the latest on the Lisa Smith trial with reporter Fran Greaney, Listener Kieran on how Covid has changed our outlook on life.

Dream Analyst Matthew Mather was live in studio to talk about the importance of dreams and how to interpret them.

We spoke to Joe Leahy about the scandal surrounding CAMHS and what it could mean for Tipperary. We also had our farming slot with Caitriona from the Farmers Journal. Our Health slot with Muriel was all about toilet anxiety. Are ATM’s becoming obsolete? Niall Kitson from Tech central spoke to fran about the future of banking and Zoe Desmond spoke to Fran about her new dating app targetting single parents.