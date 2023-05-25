Tipp Today Full Show 250523

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran went live to the Sports hub in Clonmel to discuss vandalism and anti social behaviour, Tipp GAA PRO Jonathon Cullen spoke about an appeal against Liam Sheedy’s red card, Listener Al also gave his take on the story. George also called in with his take. We heard from the parents f a young man seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Clonmel, Marc Darmody on the latest developments in Cara’s campaign for services for kids with autism, James on GAA Go, Muriel Cuddy on diet and intolerances, Tina Turner tribute act Rebecca O’Connor and our gardening slot with Frank Alley