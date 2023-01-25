Tipp Today Full Show 250123

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking with Political Correspondent for the Irish Times Pat Leahy on the ongoing saga involving Paschal Donohoe, David Moloney with an update on the N24 realignment project, Margaret called in to talk about the hospitals issue, Paul also gave his thoughts on the topic and Pat gave his views on the N24.

Our reporter Ali was live in Ballina after an alcohol banned was announced for a park there, Mick gave his thoughts on political donations, the power of an 8 minute phonecall with Professor Brendan Kelly, Helen on reports that 60% of Ukranian refugees could stay after the war, Alice Lacey on the jailing of 3 people for animal cruelty, Oscars success for Ireland with 14 nominations! Mikey O’Loughlin from RSVP gave us the lowdown, caller Thomas on rip off Ireland, Marian Gilpin told us about the latest show running in Fethard and Tony on the driving test pass rate.