Tipp Today Full Show 241122

Cllr Jim Ryan kicked off Thursday’s Tipp Today talking about teen gangs roaming the park in Thurles, Shannon and Siobhan gave their views on Black friday which begins in earnest tomorrow. Therese gave her view on minding grandkids.

Trevor from Drom n Inch GAA club on their decision to drug test their players, Martin on making bets on the world cup we had our weekly farming slot with Caitriona from the Farmers Journal, Muriel Cuddy on the revolutionary new weight loss drug, Liam gave his views on the possibility of QR codes for gravestones and Terese told us about why electricity credit isn’t being applied which could affect many others!.