Tipp Today – Full Show – 2402

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to David Kent – Digital Reporter with the Irish Mirror about the situation in the Ukraine which took a devastating turn this mrning, we also spoke to Liam Minihan Fight the Pipe as Minister Eamon Ryan seemed to indicate that the Government was moving away from the water extraction project.

We spoke to Broadcaster Muiris Walshe on the fall out from this week’s documentary on Vincent Hanley which has received widespread criticism.

We also spoke to Andriy, a Ukranian national living in Tipperary for his reaction to this morning’s events in his home Country.

We spoke to Adrienne Reilly from Dignity 4 Patients on the release of Tipp native Michael Shine and his victims fight for justice.

We spoke to Economist Jim Power about a new study on how the Countyry is falling short of its targets for electric vehicles, listener Pat then spoke to Fran about his frustation with what he feels is the Government pushing EV’s on people.

We spoke to Amy Forde from the Farmers Journal on this weeks farming news, Muriel Cuddy from Health Screening Ireland spoke about performance nutrition, John Duggan from Cashel Martial Arts spoke to Fran about how his club is struggling post Covid as their sport is not officially recognised so does not qualify for funding, we also spoke to Tina Clarke from Worldwide Cycles in Clonmel on her interesting new initiative for nervous shoppers post Covid!