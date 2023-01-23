Tipp Today Full Show 230123

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran began with the weekend news of the closure of Miloko in Carrick on Suir, GRA Tipp rep Richard Kennedy on the bruta attack on a garda over the weekend and the weekend hospital protests.

Mary Corbett was live in studio to talk about the history of mining in Ballingarry, Thomas Conway gave us the rundown of the latest global news, TD Michael Lowry on the shortage of dentists, Paul Laffor don the recent job losses in Tipp, a review of the weekends sport with Paul, Sleep expert Patrick McKeown on the importance of 6 hours sleep a night and Ralph Riegel on the horrifying death of a man in his 80’s at a Cork Hospital over the weekend.