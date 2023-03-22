Tipp Today Full Show 220323

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Cllr Mark Fitzgerald about the water supply in the Slievenamon area which was over chlorinated! Listener Paul on the acceptance of log cabins as housing, Noel called in about an issue getting his washing machine fixed and Cina told us about her decision to home school.

Siobhan told us about her experience travelling to turkey for a procedure amid calls in the UK for people to be careful, Crona Byrne on what needs to happen with the Late Late Show, Joanna Ryan Purcell speaks to us from Tasmania on her travels, we speak to a parent of an adult child with Down Syndrome as part of Down Syndrome Awareness week, Physio Paddy O’Brien on the increase in cruciate ligament damage and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt answers all your gardening queries.