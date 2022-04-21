Tipp Today Full Show 21st April ’22

The latest on the Minor injury unit in Cashel

Teachers are calling for the right to disconnect from work

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association is encouraging people to pick up the “old ways” of parents and grandparents





Coping and recovering from illnesses with bio energy healer Michael O’Doherty in studio

Farming with Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Journal

The Kinder Egg Saga & food poisoning with CEO of Health Screening Plus Muriel Cuddy

A taste of Down Your Way from Hollyford

Susan McCann to appear at Boru Boru.