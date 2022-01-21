Tipp Today – Full Show – 2101

On Friday’s show Fran spoke about the aftermath of the Aisling Murphy murder as Tipp Today meets walkers in Cahir to find out if the murder has changed their behaviour.

Fran also spoke about the new recommendations from Nphet which gave the green light to a full reopening.

It was the day we mourned Meatloaf after the death of the musical icon was announced today, we spoke to one woman who attened the legendary singer’s performance at the Hall in Dundrum in 1990! While Andrew Looby spoke to Fran to go through the legendary music catalogue.

Johnny Looby joined us for the week that was and our friday panel of Kieran Cleary, Martin Quinn and Mary Newman discussed the main topics of the week.