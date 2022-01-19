Tipp Today – Full Show – 1901

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Professor Anthony Staines about the upcoming relaxation of restrictions, callers responded to one of our Dear Phil letters where a mother admitted that he doesn’t like one of her children, a listener David spoke to us about intimidation from gangs of young men, we had our GP slot with Pat Harrold where he spoke about living long and living healthy and health advice during pregnancy, our dentist Aidan Burke spoke about the explosion in popularity for cosmetic dentistry, we had our Garda slot, advice on insomnia and our Gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt answered all of your gardening queries.