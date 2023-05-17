Tipp Today Full Show 170523

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Senator Garrett Ahearn about the latest announcement reagrding the new Garda station in Clonmel, Tipp GRA rep Richard Kennedy also gave his thoughts. caller Mick on Leo Varadkar’s partners comments on the coronation.

Callers Christy and Deirdre on anti social behavior in Cashel while Jack Griffin from the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project also spoke about the onging trouble.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll with the latest Garda slot, Niamh Hassett on Fernside in Bru Boru and Frank Alley with this week’s gardening slot.