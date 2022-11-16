Tipp Today Full Show 161122

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today Paulina, Tara, Barbara, Mick and Bernadette all gave their views on e-scooters amid calls for parents not to buy them for kids this year.

Addiction Counsellor Michael Guerin on new regulations to deal with online gambling, Jessica, Amy, Vilma and Shannon on changing room ettiquette, Deirdre on the pressures facing parents this Christmas, Noel on road concerns in Thurles and PJ updated us on upcoming events in Clogheen.