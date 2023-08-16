Tipp Today Full Show 160823

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began with TD Martin Brown on the ongoing confusion over works in Cashel, Joseph on graffiti in Clonmel, Money Doctor John Lowe on the Bank of Ireland glitch overnight, GRA re Richard Kennedy on the story that a recruit had to step down because of a tatoo.

He also spoke to Anna Marie McHugh from the Ploughing to talk about the move to a ticketed event, Bernie Goldbach on UFO’s. Tom Cuddy from Uisce Eireann gave clarity on water issues in Tipp, author Helen Joyce on her remarkable new book on the transgender rights movement and our gardening slot with Ultan.