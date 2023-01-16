Tipp Today Full Show 160123

On Mondays Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to the winners of this years BT Young Scientist exhibition, with the winning students Abbey CBS Tipp town, Derek McCarthy spoke to us live from the US following his revelations of the horrific abuse he suffered as a student at Rockwell college.

Cllr Davy Dunne update on St Brigids, John G O’Dwyer gave us tips for taking up walking in 23′, Thomas Conway takes a look at Global news this week, Lorna Butler on Blue Monday, Paul gave a recap on the weekends sport and Gina Dale Hayes pops in for a chat ahead f her upcoming Tipp show!