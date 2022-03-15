Tipp Today Full Show 1503

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Councillor Roger Kennedy about new bye laws governing graveyards and headstones, we spoke to Professor Jack Lambert about the fear that St Patricks Day could drive Covid cases, we spoke to Bridget and Valerie about gravyards and George who was encouraging kids with disability to take part in this years St Patricks Day parade.

We also spoke to Jimmy who talked about Traveller traditions when it comes to burials abd funerals, Pat Renolds from CPL on the hike to coal prices while Donal Moynihan from Alone spoke about the effects on the vulnerable. Liam also gave his reaction to the hike in fuel costs.

We had our legal slot with John Lynch on DNR’s and end of life rights, Niamh Hassett and Tom Fennessy spoke to us about the upcoming commemoration on the first march under arms of Seán Hogan’s flying column and Teresa gave her views on the rising fuel costs.