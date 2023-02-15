Tipp Today Full Show 150223

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began with John Nallen from the Minella on crippling gas bills, caller Ann on what needs to be done at the army barracks plaze in Clonmel, Chloe on he recent experience at Nenagh hospital, Sharon, Smaranda and Edwina on advice for a Dear Phil letter writer, Sheila Naughten on language in relation to eating disorders, Tom Hennessy and Pat Boyce on Civil War commemorations, our Garda slot with Carol O’Leary, musician Anthony O’Connor and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt answers all your gardening queries!