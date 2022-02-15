Tipp Today – Full Show – 1502

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Traveller Alan about his experiences with being discriminated against because he is a Traveller, we spoke to Tom about his frustrations with never winning anything on prize bonds, it led to an avalanche of calls and texts from listeners with the same issues although we did speak to some winners!

We spoke to Carrick mums Breda and Laura about their ongoing campaign for school places for kids with autism.

We spoke to a raft of callers with their views and experiences with prize bonds, Martin Collins from Pavee Point on call for Irish venue not to host comedian Jimmy Carr on his Irish tour following his insensitive jokes, Cathal Nolan from the Weather Channel Cathal Nolan on the coming storms, Money Doctor John Lowe had advice for the lucky ticket holder behind the weekend’s €30m lotto win, the ticket was bought in Ballina, we had our Dear Phil slot with Phil Prendergast where she gave advice on fertility, fussy eating and an overprotective brother, Aisling Rafferty speaks ahead of her appearance in the Semi Final of Glor Tire on TG4 and we spoke to John G O’Dwyer on St Declans Way.