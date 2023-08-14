Tipp Today Full Show 140823

On Mondays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to TD Martin Brown about workers calling late at night to homes in Cashel, Seamus Hassey with an update on a controversial housing development in Templemore, Bawnie Hayes on a local planning decision, Caller John on calls to scrap the Rose of Tralee.

Dr Pat Harrold on the addition of 8 year olds to free GP care, Kate Duggan was in studio to talk about the Elevate Fitfest, Thomas Conway on this week’s Global politics, walks and talks was in the Comeraghs, Neil Dennehy on knee pain and this week’s Ours to Protect focussed on a new sustainability platform aimed at farmers.