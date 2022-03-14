Tipp Today Full Show 1403

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran kicked off talking to Jacinta, one of our listeners about the rising cost of fuel, Paul about the current situation in Ukraine, Gina Hetherington from PAWS spoke to us about her take on Crufts which took place over the weekend and our own Paul Carroll looked back at all things Sport from over the weekend.

Ronan Scully and Andrew Laste spoke to us from the border in Ukraine as they continue to help refugees fleeing the war torn country, Philip Arneill Head of Education & Innovation at Cyber Safe spoke about whether we should ban certain porn sites and Alan Cooke spoke about his men retreats as part of his “We Forget we were Kings” programme.

Broadcaster and musician Ronan Collins spoke to Fran ahead of his upcoming gig in Fethard, William called to say Covid hasn’t gone away! Luke spoke to us about nuns following our conversation last week and Raymond finished the show saying the Government are scaring the life out of everyone!