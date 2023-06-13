Tipp Today Full Show 130623

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to James about some controversial posters put up in Thurles this week. Evelyn from Tipp Prode also gave her reaction.

We covered the action being taken by fire fighters, with Paddy Pike live from their protest in Clonmel and Ger Morris in Nenagh.

Anne gave us her views on taking in refugees. Rita called from Garrykennedy to talk about campers and caravans blocking views.

Jo and Paul gave their thoughts on the Thurles posters.

Paul from the Faugheen 50 on the announcement that the event will not be held this year because of insurance issues.

John Lynch from Lynch solicitors wa slive in studio, Richie Molloy called in for the Carers coffee morning as part of National Carers week with Barbara also giving her experience of being a carer and Michael and Noel called in to talk about road issues in Thurles.