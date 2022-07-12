Tipp Today Full Show 120722

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Cllr Eddie Moran about why some residents in Templemore are afraid to leave their homes at night. Ann spoke to us about the increasing cost of going to the vet, while our own vet Mairead Leahy spoke about the idea of a medical card for pets.

Stefan called in to give his views on witchcraft, Dr Mary Ryan on the move towards changing the name of “Feminine hygiene products” to “period producst”. Michael Bowe of Bowe’s Travel in Thurles gave us a lowdown on travelling abroad this summer.

Smaranda Maier is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, and she started a new project as a food health connection Educator. She was live in studio with Fran.

John Lynch was in studio for our monthly legal slot,

Geraldine Lynch is doing a 1000km hike from Antrim to Allihies in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research. She told Fran all about it and Niall Kitson joined Fran for this week’s Tech slot.