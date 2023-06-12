Tipp Today Full Show 120623

On Monday’s show, Fran spoke to Alan about concerns he has regarding tax, Cllr Jim Ryan on a weekend fire in Stradavoher, Thomas and Pat called in with their thoughts on social housing and refugees, Mary on the controversial Leaving cert Maths paper, Liam Browne and Paul McCarthy on climate change, Thomas Conway on global politics, Susan O’Donoghue on managing work stress, Colin Tierney – Ireland’s oldest naturist on the virtues of nudity! and in this weeks Ours to Protect segment featured electric cars!