Tipp Today – Full Show – 1201

On this morning’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to listeners about our topic which caused a stir yesterday on open fires and whether or not they should be banned, we also spoke to Patrick Kenny from the EPA on the importance of air quality.

Cllr Tony Black spoke about Tipp Town’s exclusion from regeneration funding.

Majella Kennedy gave us some advice on how to be kinder to ourselves, our GP Pat Harrold spke about issues affecting the Over 70’s, should dogs be allowed on the couch? That was the question that divided listeners today and our Gardening guru Ultan Nesbitt joined us to answer all of your gardening queries and gave us some sage advice on hedging!