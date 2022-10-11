Tipp Today Full Show 111022

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Principal Peter Creedon on the videos ciruclating on social media of students collapsing after vaping, We spoke to Andrew Stokes on the ongoing calls to address rising crimes in Lisronagh, Russelstown, etc.

Father Michael Twomey on the cost of keeping churches warm this winter.

Imelda Walsh on the fear being experienced by rural Ireland, settled traveller Alan Monaghan gave his views on the criticisms directed at travellers, Cllr David Dunne on their no confidence motion on Irish Water, Mary Greene was in studio to alk about the Support Serena fund, Tom Wood on the restoration of local Councils, and Conor spoke to us about living in Burkino Faso.