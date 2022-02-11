Tipp Today – Full Show 1102

Friday’s Tipp Today came live from Nenagh! Fran spoke about the new measures to alleviate the pressure on families to pay for fuel costs. Johnny Looby gave his reaction to the week that was!

Francis spoke to Fran following this week’s divisive interview with Jimmy who is a settled traveller. Our resident GP Pat Harrold was also live in studio.

We also spoke to Kevin Whelan from Nenagh Castle on the proposal that made national headlines. Poet Eleanor Hooker was live in studio to talk about her amazing new book. John and Selena from Roscrea Mothers and Others Group were in studio ahead of their launch this weekend and our Friday Panel of Imelda Walsh, Helen England and Conor Reidy rehashed the main topics of the week including rural crime, the new Garda uniform, whether we’re too cynical for love and if men’s lingerie will catch on!