Tipp Today Full Show 110123

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke about Irelands success at the Golden Globes, Berna told us a story about a Tipp bus driver who came to the rescue over the weekend, Declan on his thoughts on being part of a throuple! Listener Willie gave his thoughts on the latest alcohol price increase. Professor Anthony Staines on calls for the return of mask wearing. Anna spoke to us about the latest developments in her story after her interview this week shocked the County, Sandra Farrell on the role that nursing homes can play in the hospital crisis, Listeners Richie and Tony gave their thoughts on mask wearing, Matthew Clarke from the Cork Supernatural Group on their recent visits to Tipp, listener Tyrone on masks, Noel talks about potholes in Thurles and Jodi’s thoughts on why the country is going down the drain!