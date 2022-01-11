Tipp Today – Full Show – 110122

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke about water issues in Carrick on Suir, the ongoing issues with booking a PCR test, disagreement over how the Leaving Cert will look this year, whether or not we look at banning open fires.

Fran also spoke to Dr Mary Ryan about the home smear test, tips on how to declutter your house with Sarah Freynolds, Niall Kitson with our tech slot, the incredible story of Cian’s Kennels, a new facility to let ill children in hospital have their pets come to visit and we spoke to Covisal Company Director Arthur Griffin as the demand for antigen tests reaches unprecedented levels.

