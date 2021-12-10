Tipp Today – Full Show – 1012

Tipp Today Full show from Friday Dec 10th.

On this mornings show, Fran spoke to a number of callers about some dangerous driving examples they have encountered. Another caller spoke to us about why older drivers are discriminated against.

We spoke to Addiction Counsellor Michael Guerin about a bew survey showing that our levels of binge drinking have actually fallen during the Pandemic. Andrew Looby spoke to us about sage advice. Johnny Looby had our look back of the week and our Friday Panel discussed the main talking points of the week.