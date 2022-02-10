Tipp Today – Full Show 1002

On this morning’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy and Darren Ryan on the passing of Sean Nyhan.

We spoke to Traveller Jimmy who took great issue with comments made on the show the day before that travellers driving sulkies could be using them as a ruse to case out houses to burgle.

Father Michael Twomey spoke to Fran with a warning about a new scam involving Amazon.

Listener John gave his reaction to Jimmy’s interview.

Addiction Counsellor Michael Guerin spoke to Fran about a new survey showing there are 12,000 problem gamblers in the Country.

Karen McCullough, Head of PetInsurance.ie spoke to us about the rise in the price of pet insurance which is being put down to the health risks associated with mixed breeds.

We had our farming slot with Pat O’Toole from the Faremers Journal,

Muriel Cuddy spoke to us on Health Screening Ireland about libido!

Caller Timothy spoke to us about issues with the Tipp town Glabally road, Eamon spoke to us about the hassle in trying to book a train ticket, Robert took a call to talk about how kids have no respect anymore and Jasper from McCarthys in Fethard told us about being involved in a helicopter crash 17 years ago.