Tipp Today Full Show 100123

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Joanne and Justin about the homelessness crisis in Ireland following our interview with a woman living in a tent in Clonmel, Willy also called in with his thoughts.

Ann Marie spoke about the effects of the current drug shortage.

William and George spoke about parenting children with special needs,

Garry gave his views on the NCT waiting list, dating coach Francis Kelleher on being in a throuple, Aoife and Mick on the homeless ness crisis, Caroline told us about her recent bad experience with a courier company, John on trying to source a prosthetic leg and Brian on the NCT.