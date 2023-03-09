Tipp Today Full Show 090323

On Thursdays Tipp Today, Cara Darmody was live in studio as she takes a step back to focus on her studies, Bernie Goldbach lecturer at TUS spoke about anti social behaviour at the Sports Hub in Clonmel, Cllr Andy Moloney on dumping on the old N8, an update on Nenagh Hospital with Conor Reidy, Tanya De Vito and Louise, farming news with Caitriona Morrissey from the Farmers Journal, women supporting women for the Health slot with Muriel Cuddy from Mareto 80/20, Martin Quinn on this years recipient of the Tipperary Peace award and classical guitarist Eleanor Kelly and Roisin Maher of the Finding a Voice festival in Clonmel.