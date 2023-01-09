Tipp Today Full Show 090123

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Michael O’Dowd about his son Conor who delievered a letter to the Master of Dublins Rotunda on his comments that the majority of parents expecting a Downs baby will opt for abortion, pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan on the latest drug shortage, Velma and Helen spoke about the dangers of cannibas jellies.

Caller Pat spoke about the drug shortage, Peter spoke to us about the latest Prince Harry interview, Thomas Conway on the latest Global politics news.

Parenting journalist Jen Hogan on the phenomenon of “kin-keeping”

We speak to a a mum of 3 young kids who have been sleeping in a tent outside Tipp County Council because they can’t get any emergency accomodation, chef Luke Ahearn on his nomination in the Mayfair Hospitality awards and caller Liam on the homelessness crisis.