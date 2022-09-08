Tipp Today Full Show 080922

On Thursday’s show, Fran began by speaking to Tipp TD Mattie McGrath about the energy crisis, Jamie and Martina spoke about the difficulties in trying to secure appointments with their GP, Anne gave her view son the refugee crisis and Mary gave their thoughts on what can doen to ease of the cost of household bills.

Tara told listeners about the struggles she faces in trying to care for her family under huge financial strain, Ciara and Sean from Newcastle First Responders were live in studio, Oliver spoke to Fran about the Lough Derg Adventure quest.

Muriel was in studio for our Health slot where the topic was SADs syndrom and Joe also joined the conversation on the energy crisis.