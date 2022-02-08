Tipp Today – Full Show 0802

On this morning’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Colleen who told us the incredible story of how she discovered that there was another child’s information in her daughter’s medical report.

We spoke to independant Reporter Ralph Riegel about the latest vicious attack on a young girl in Fermoy. Dean McGrath spoke to us about the continuing fight for mental health services in Tipperary.

Garda Rep in Tipperary Tom Finnan spoke to us about the new Garda uniform, Kate spoke to us about how the Government is completely out of touch.

Fran spoke to Tanaiste Leo Varadker about the rising cost of living,

Cian Carrigan of Big Brother spoke to us about the rising trend of men’s lingerie, Eric Nelligan from Aontu spoke to us about his support for single sex schools amid Labour calls to aboilish them.

We had our Legal slot with John Lynch, Alison Byrne spoke to us about bringing positivity in your life and callers Liam and William gave us their views on men’s lingerie!