Tipp Today Full Show 070922

On Wednesday’s Tipp today, Fran spoke to Sean who gave his account of trying to get an out of hours GP appointment for his child at the weekend. Gus and Willie gave their views on the pronouns and Liam Browne spoke about the backlash from a Dear Phil letter from a listener resentful of refugees.

Cormac Lally who is a professional speech writer gave his tips for writing a wedding speech, Dr Pat Harrold spoke about migraines in our GP slot, Cathal Nolan from Irelands Weather Channel on the approaching storm headed our way and listener Trish gave her views on what Ireland should do for refugees.

Tommy spoke about the state of the river in Thurles, Angie from Cashel Feral Cats Project spoke about the growth of feral cats across Tipp, Hidden Histories took a snapshot of Tipperary life in 1922 and our gardening expert ultan Nesbitt was on hand to answer your gardening questions.