On friday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Johnny Luby from sunny Portugal for his take on the week that was, we see what’s happening in Newcastle this week as part of the Liam Lynch Centenary, author Gerard Shannon on his book about Liam Lynch, TD Jackie Cahill on the GAA jerseys controversy, Psychotherapist Joannes Berkery on cnonflict resolution and our friday Panel of Imelda, Ryan and David unpicked the topics of the week!