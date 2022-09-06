Tipp Today Full Show 060922

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to a caller James about the controversy over a teacher being disciplined for refusing to recognise a pronoun, Cllr John Fitzgerald on the closure of the Friary in Clonmel, Father Celsus Tierney on the return of the novena!

We also spoke to Kay who is living with bipolar, our head of news Sheila Naughten spoke to Colin who is recovering from a life changing injury, Tommy called in to talk to Fran about the state of the river in Thurles.

Also our Dear Phil slot dealt with a mournful mum, a drug addict brother and a man resentful of refugees!

Fran also had his tarot read by our resident healer Alison Byrne and Niall Kitson joined us for the weekly tech slot.